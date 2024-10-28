Ahead of bypolls, Punjab CM Mann vouches for AAP’s Gurdeep Randhawa

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday campaigned for AAP candidate Gurdeep Randhawa in Dera Baba Nanak for the by-elections and appealed to the people to support Randhawa.

Addressing the public, Mann criticised the Congress, stating that their main focus is to fight among themselves for power and they don’t care about the public. He said: “They fight for power, we fight for your children’s bright future. We have provided free electricity to the people of Punjab and are building good schools

and hospitals.”

To reduce fatalities on the roads, he mentioned the formation of a ‘Road Safety Force’ equipped with the latest vehicles, which has led to a 45% reduction in deaths over the last six months. Due to the SSF, traffic jams have also decreased significantly as they prevent vehicles from lingering unnecessarily on the roads, he said.

Mann stated that in the last two-and-a-half years the AAP has provided over 45,000 jobs to the youth. “Thousands of jobs are also being created in the private sector, with many renowned companies establishing plants in Punjab, including Tata Steel, BMW, Sanathan Textiles, Class, Verbio and Freudenberg. Regarding the abolition of NOCs in registrations,” the CM said.

He said that to solve the problems of the people of Punjab, the AAP government recently passed a law in the assembly to eliminate the NOC requirement for land registrations.

He criticised the Congress-Akali government for colluding with builders to create illegal colonies for profit. Targeting the Akali Dal, Mann remarked that “those who claimed they would rule for 25 years now struggle to find four candidates”. He accused them of using Gurbani and Baba Nanak for their political gains. He noted that while Akali leaders are now calling Sukhbir Badal a “jarnail,” they should explain what battle he has fought. “He has ruined Punjab and the Akali Dal,” he said.