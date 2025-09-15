Ahead of Bihar polls, MP CM attends Yadav Mahasabha gathering in Patna

Patna: With Bihar heading for Assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday reached Patna to attend a large gathering of the All India Yadav Mahasabha (Ahir), in what is being seen as the BJP’s effort to woo the politically influential Yadav community in the state.

Addressing the Jan Samaras Cultural Conference organised by the Mahasabha, Yadav invoked Lord Krishna, calling him a “true democrat” who upheld collective opinion and democratic values in governance. He said his government in Madhya Pradesh was following Krishna’s ideals, describing them as “our invaluable capital and cultural heritage.”

The Chief Minister stated that to preserve Lord Krishna’s legacy, his government is identifying sites associated with his life across Madhya Pradesh and the country and is moving forward in developing Shri Krishna Pathey Tirth. These places are being developed as pilgrimage sites.

He also said that Gita Bhavans are being constructed in every urban body of Madhya Pradesh, along with the establishment of over 300 Sandipani schools to revive the Gurukul system.

Yadav also highlighted Bihar’s civilizational contribution, noting that Patna and Ujjain are among India’s oldest cities. Inviting Bihar’s citizens to Madhya Pradesh, he said Krishna spent his childhood and education years there, and forged his eternal bond with Sudama in Ujjain.

Political observers see Yadav’s Patna visit as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to expand its base among OBCs, particularly Yadavs, who have traditionally backed the RJD.

Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in October or November.