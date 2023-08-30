Ahead of BGBS, Amit Mitra delivers address at roadshow in Mumbai

Kolkata: Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bengal Finance department, highlighted that over Rs 4.50 lakh crore of credit was deployed by the banks in the state in the last fiscal 2022-23 of which over Rs 1.28 lakh crore was for the MSME sector and Rs 19,150 crore for Self-Help-Groups.



Mitra delivered the keynote address and interacted with the senior officials from the business stakeholders at a roadshow in Mumbai ahead of the 7th edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) which is scheduled to be held on November 21–22 in Kolkata.

Over 200 industry participants from Mumbai along with the state government delegation attended the roadshow held by the Bengal government in association with CII to deliberate on trade and investment opportunities in Bengal.

Mitra mentioned that Bengal is the 4th largest economy (on the basis of Net Value Added as per RBI) in India with close to 17.50 lakh crore GDP.

He also mentioned that there is a huge market potential with over 93 million people as well as a large number in its northeastern neighbourhood.

Mitra stressed on the game changers in Bengal, including the fields of mining (upcoming Deocha Pachami coal blocks, natural gas and oil explorations), IT & ITes (new data centres and cable landing station at Digha), logistics hubs (Flipkart and Amazon), strategic location of the state as well as the infrastructure and human capital of the state .

Rajesh Pandey, Principal Secretary, department of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Textiles informed the audience about the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiatives taken up by the state government, especially the single window system of ‘Silpa Saathi’ and separate module for hospitality sector where with a single sign on, an investor can obtain all the 30 odd licenses.

Rajeev Kumar, Principal Secretary, department of Information Technology and Electronics and Smaraki Mahapatra, Secretary, department of Land & Land Reforms also informed about the investment opportunities in their respective sectors.