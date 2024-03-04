Agroha to be developed as prominent archaeological site, says CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that a chair will be set up in the name of Maharaja Agrasen in Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha (Hisar) besides setting up a statue of Maharaja Agrasen in the premises of Hisar Airport, which is also named after him.

These announcements were made by the Chief Minister during an MoU signing ceremony organised at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi for developing Agroha as a prominent archaeological site. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Archaeological Survey of India and the Department of Archaeological and Museums, Haryana in the presence of the Haryana CM. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gianchand Gupta, who has been recently nominated as Chairman of the Agroha Development Project (ADP), along with Haryana Minister for Urban Local Bodies, Dr Kamal Gupta, who is also Co-Chairman of ADP were also present on the occasion. The CM said that a statue of Maharaja Agrasen will be set up in the premises of Hisar Airport and the statue would be made with the cooperation of Vaish Samaj.