Agri officer arrested by CBI for demanding bribe from farmer

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an agriculture officer working with the Union Bank for allegedly demanding a bribe from a farmer instead of helping him withdraw money from his own Kisan Credit Card (KCC) account, officials confirmed on Thursday.



The accused official, identified as Surender, was held by the CBI team. The investigating agency officials confirmed that the victim Narsingh Solanki, a Ghaziabad-based farmer had mortgaged his 10-bigah farmland to get a loan at a cheap interest rate through KCC. However, the accused official was demanding a bribe.

The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme was introduced in August 1998 by Indian public sector banks, following the recommendations of the R V Gupta Committee. Implemented by NABARD, it aims to provide credit to farmers. The scheme simplifies access to credit by issuing credit cards, serving as a one-stop solution for various financial needs of farmers, including crop production, post-harvest expenses, and working capital. It reduces reliance on informal lenders, and offers flexible repayment options, lower interest rates, and insurance coverage for unforeseen events. The KCC scheme has significantly contributed to agricultural development and improved farmers’ livelihoods.

After receiving the complaint, the CBI lodged an FIR under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The complainant/ victim mentioned in the FIR: “The loan was credited to my KCC account, but when I reached the branch, agriculture officer Surender demanded a bribe under the pretext of helping me withdraw money from my account. He demanded the bribe through my friend Ashok Kumar.” Later the accused was caught red-handed demanding and accepting the bribe. Meanwhile, the accused agriculture official was produced before a Special CBI court in Ghaziabad which remanded him to judicial custody.