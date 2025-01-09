‘Agri minister meets farmers of poll-bound Delhi, but has no time for us’

Chandigarh: Protesting farmer leaders stationed at the Punjab-Haryana border on Wednesday slammed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying he has time to meet farmers of poll-bound Delhi but has failed to see the “struggle” of those who have been “sitting on roads” for the past 11 months.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 44th day on Wednesday, requested that nobody be sent to him for a meeting as he has difficulty speaking due to his “deteriorating” health.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year over farmers’ various demands including seeking a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Addressing the media at the Khanauri protest site, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said Agriculture Minister Chouhan on Tuesday met a group of Delhi-based farmers to listen to their grievances.

Expressing surprise over the meeting, Kohar said, “There are only 21,000 farmers in Delhi. The minister has time to meet farmers of Delhi. But he has no time to see lakhs of farmers who have been sitting on roads in extreme weather conditions and Dallewal who is sitting on a fast-unto-death.”

“We do not have new demands. We only want the implementation of promises made by the successive governments with farmers,” he said.

A few days ago when Chouhan was asked about holding talks with the protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border to end the logjam, he said the government would act in accordance with the Supreme Court’s instructions.

Chouhan on Tuesday met a group of farmers in Delhi and said that several central government schemes meant for farmers’ welfare have faced hurdles in their implementation in the national capital.

Chouhan had urged Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to implement the central government schemes, saying he was willing to weather personal attacks if it benefited Delhi’s farming community.

Meanwhile, doctors attending to Dallewal said his condition is “deteriorating” because of prolonged fasting.