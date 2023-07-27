Agra Metro service to begin by Feb 2024: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the high-speed train trial of Agra Metro on Wednesday and said the metro service will begin by February

2024.

Adityanath arrived at Kheria Airport in Agra and conducted a review meeting with the district officials at the circuit house premises.

Thereafter, he inaugurated the high-speed train trial of Agra Metro at Taj East Gate Metro Station.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "I feel very proud to share that now the high-speed trials of Agra Metro have begun. The team has done a commendable job."