Agnikul carries out successful sub-orbital test flight of Agnibaan

New Delhi: Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos on Thursday successfully carried out a sub-orbital test-flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket -- Agnibaan -- from its own launch pad at Sriharikota, making it India’s second private entity to do so.



After four unsuccessful attempts, the test flight of Agnibaan Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator (SOrTeD) on Thursday took place at 7.15 am without any live streaming and in the presence of fewer dignitaries at the Sriharikota launch pad located within ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

It said all the mission objectives of this controlled vertical ascent flight were met and performance was nominal.

“The vehicle was completely designed in-house and was powered by the world’s first single piece 3D printed engine and also happens to be India’s first flight with a semi-cryo engine,” the start-up said.

Agnikul is looking at flying an orbital mission towards the end of the financial year of 2025. Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace was the first private Indian entity to launch its sub-orbital rocket Vikram-S in November 2022.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, “The success involving many firsts including 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine, flight control systems etc. demonstrate the prowess of indigenous design and innovation. It motivates ISRO to support the Space startups and Non-governmental entities for innovation and Atmanirbharata to create a vibrant space ecosystem in the country.”

Pawan Goenka, Chairman of space regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) said the successful launch of Agnibaan SOrTeD was a historic moment for India’s space sector.

“The successful launch of the Agnibaan SOrTeD is not just a milestone for Agnikul Cosmos but marks a significant moment for private players who are contributing to growing India’s space sector,” Goenka said.

This was the fifth attempt by Agnikul to launch the Agnibaan SOrTeD since March 22. The earlier attempts on March 22, April 6, April 7 and May 28 had to be called off due to technical difficulties.

“We are proud to present India’s first Semi-cryo rocket engine, which is also the world’s most integrated single shot 3D printed piece. It signals the ability to rapidly assemble rockets that is unparalleled,”Satyanarayanan R Chakravarthy, founding advisor of Agnikul Cosmos and Head of the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) at IIT Madras said.

The Agnikul team consists of over 200 engineers and is associated with NCCRD at IIT Madras and is also guided by 45 former scientists

from ISRO.