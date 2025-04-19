Agencies identify areas with terrorist presence in Poonch

Jammu: With the operation to track down terrorists who escaped after an encounter in Poonch district entering the fifth day on Friday, a senior police official said security agencies have formulated an action plan by identifying areas with suspected terrorist presence.

He said terrorism, which has re-emerged over the past one-and-a-half to two years, remains a reality in the region.

“The combing operation at the Lasana belt of Poonch district has entered its fifth consecutive day on Friday,” said Jammu region Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti. Troops of counter-insurgency force ‘Romeo’, Special Operations Group of the police, and Central Reserve Police Force are conducting search operations supported by sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance equipment, he said.

A brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Lasana village in the district on Monday.

IGP Tuti, who toured Poonch, said the district has been dealing with a new wave of terrorism.

“Terrorism is a stark reality here. It has resurfaced over the past one-and-a-half to two years. We have enhanced our capacity,” he told reporters.

Tuti said all necessary steps are being taken to combat terrorism and the police force is performing commendably.

He said a few days ago an incident occurred in Lasana, and a coordination meeting was held with security forces to formulate an action plan.

“Areas with suspected terrorist presence have been identified. We are taking action. You will see the results in the coming days,” he said.

The IGP maintained that infiltration routes are under constant monitoring.

He further emphasised that intelligence inputs and ground assessments are utilised to realign operational strategies, and there is heightened surveillance and enhanced coordination among all agencies.

Stressing that terrorists aim to create fear through selected targets, Tuti said that the security grid remains robust, alert and responsive. He reiterated that while the terrorists seek to destabilise peace and tranquillity in the region, it is a collective effort to defeat them.