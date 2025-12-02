‘Agartala-Silchar Exp gets stoppage at Pencharthal’

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced a new stoppage for Train No. 15663/15664 Agartala–Silchar–Agartala Express at Pencharthal Railway Station in Tripura to further strengthen regional connectivity.

The inaugural flagging off ceremony was held at Pencharthal Railway Station on Monday, in the presence of Tripura Industries & Commerce minister Santana Chakma, along with senior railway officials.

According to NFR, train No. 15663 (Agartala–Silchar) will halt at Pencharthal with arrival at 14:01 hours and departure at 14:03 hours. In return direction train No. 15664 (Silchar–Agartala) will arrive at 13:13 hours and depart at 13:15 hours.