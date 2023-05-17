Agartala-Kolkata special train flagged off by NFR with modern AC LHB rake

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been continuously striving to provide a safer, faster and more comfortable travelling experience to the people of the North Eastern region. For that the conventional ICF model rake of train no. 02502/02501 (Agartala – Kolkata - Agartala) special has been converted to a fully air conditioned LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake. The train with LHB coaches was flagged off on Wednesday from Agartala Railway Station at 07:30 hrs by Kumari Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. Prem Ranjan Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager, Lumding along with other senior officials of the division were also present at Agartala Railway Station during the flagging-off ceremony.

The train no. 02502 (Agartala - Kolkata) special will depart from Agartala every Wednesday for eight trips from May 17 to July 5 at 07:30 hours to reach Kolkata at 15:00 hours on the next day. In the return direction, train no. 02501 (Kolkata – Agartala) special will depart from Kolkata every Sunday for eight trips from May 21 to July 9 at 21:40 hours to reach Agartala at 05:15 hours on Tuesday.