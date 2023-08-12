AG presents police medals to 60 CBI officers

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation organised an Investiture Ceremony at CBI (HQ), in New Delhi, on Saturday. On this occasion, R Venkataramani, Ld. Attorney General of India (AG) presented the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 60 CBI officers/officials and also presented Best Branch Trophy & Runner-up Branch Trophy. Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramani congratulated the medal winners and their families.



The awardees are Mukesh Kumar, DSP, AC-II, CBI, New Delhi, E Velu, Constable, SCB, CBI, Chennai, Ranjan Kumar Sethy, ASP, SU, CBI, New Delhi (now SP, SU, CBI, Delhi), Indumohan Singh Negi, DSP, ACB, CBI, Dehradun (now ASP), Sambhaji Nivrutti Murkute, Inspector, EOB, CBI, Mumbai(now repatriated), S Sreemathi, Inspector, SC-III, CBI, New Delhi, Rathin Kumar Das, SI, BSFB, CBI, Kolkata (now Inspector, ACB, CBI, Dhanbad), Chichula Kanta Rao, ASI, ACB, CBI, Bhubaneswar (now retired), Mutum Ramo Singh, ASI, ACB, CBI, Imphal (now SI, CBI(HQ), New Delhi), Chandrasekharan Pillai, HC, ACB, CBI, Cochin (now retired), Abhijit Sen, head constable, EO-IV, CBI, Kolkata(now in EOB, CBI, Kolkata), Mahesh Chandra Yadav, Constable, CBI Academy Ghaziabad, Ajay Kumar Bali, Constable, ACB, CBI, Jammu, Rabi Narayan Tripathy, DSP, EO-VII, CBI, Bhubaneswar(now ASP, SCB, CBI, Kolkata), among others.