After Wayanad win, Priyanka, Rahul to address massive gathering today

wayanad: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who took oath as the MP of Wayanad, will be holding a joint public meeting with her brother and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the hill constituency on November 30, party sources said on Friday.

This will be her first visit as MP of the constituency.

Priyanka had scored her maiden electoral victory by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin of 4,10,931 votes, which is bigger than the lead her brother Rahul secured when he won from the constituency during the Lok Sabha general elections held early this year.

Holding up a copy of the Constitution, Priyanka took oath as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday to begin her journey as an elected representative of the people five years after she joined active politics.

The joint public meeting will be held at Mukkam in Thiruvambadi assembly constituency in Kozhikode district by noon on Saturday, party sources said. Subsequently, receptions will be held for her at Karulai in Nilambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna in Eranad by 2.15 pm, 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm, respectively.