After UP, Himachal Pradesh govt mandates ID display for eatries

Shimla: In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh’s Congress government has decided to enforce strict regulations making it mandatory for vendors and owners of eateries to display their names and IDs.



The model is identical to Uttar Pradesh’s initiative.

The move is aimed to enhance accountability and transparency in the food service industry besides consumer safety measures in Shimla.

State‘s urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Wednesday that the move is aimed to ensure hygiene and also ensure that identification of the service provider or seller of eatables is known after verifications.

“Now that a committee to frame guidelines for the street vendors has already been constituted , the identifies and IDs of these sellers of momos, noodles and other things to the public and tourists will be known,” he said at the Rajbhavan, where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of new Chief Justice Rajiv Shakdher.

Earlier, Singh had taken to social media to declare the state government’s move. He said a meeting of the urban development department and Shimla municipal corporation was held on Tuesday and a decision has been taken in this regard.

“The government has decided to make it mandatory for all street vendors in the state capital to display their names, photographs and identification as per the ID issued by the street vending committee as had been done in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“This is important, both from the point of view of the vendor’s identification and also to ensure that the food being sold is hygienic,” the Cabinet minister added.