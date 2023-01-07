After two-year gap, 10-day-long Dooars Utsav begins in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: After two long years, the 17th World Dooars Utsav was flagged off on Saturday to showcase the rich and diverse culture of the region comprising tea gardens and dense forests. It will continue till January 17.



“This festival is a matter of pride not only for the residents of Alipurduar, but also for the people of the state. It showcases the unique and rich culture of the Dooars region to the world. Owing to Covid, this festival could not be organised for the last two years,” stated Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate, Alipurduar.

A colourful procession, organised from the BM Club, ushered in the 10-day-long festival organised at the Parade Ground, Alipurduar. The Utsav was first organised 19 years ago with the aim of promoting tourism in this region. Saurav Chakraborty, Chairman, Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority and the Secretary of Dooars Utsav Committee stated, “This year there are more than 600 stalls including stalls from neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh at the Dooars Utsav.”

Three stages have been erected. The main stage will host renowned artists from Kolkata and Mumbai. “Bollywood sensation Mika Singh and Amit Kumar will be performing. A children’s stage has been erected on the north side to showcase the talents of children and teenagers. On the east is a stage to host folk songs and dances. About 4,000 artists from 26 tribes of Dooars will perform on the folk stage,” added Chakraborty.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Bulu Chikbaraik, shavadhipati of Zilla Parishad Sheela Das Sarkar were present at the inauguration ceremony.

“The entire state has pitched in to make the Dooars Utsav a grand success. This is a befitting answer to all those who preach the division theory. There is nothing like North and South Bengal. This is West Bengal” remarked Udayan Guha.