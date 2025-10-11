After the deluge: A girl’s will to rise from the rubble

Darjeeling: When the mountains roared on the night of October 4, sixteen-year-old Simran Tamang of Kaule Bich village in Mirik barely escaped with her life. A massive landslide tore through the back of her home, burying part of it under mud and debris.

In a matter of minutes, the Class XII student lost everything—her home, and along with it the fragile sense of security that once defined her childhood.

“She is an orphan, and a young girl striving to continue her studies,” said Anit Thapa, Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). “We will not just repair her home—we will build a new one for her. She has expressed interest in beauty parlour training, and we will ensure she receives proper beautician training so she can earn a living with dignity.”

Following Thapa’s instructions, local GTA Sabhasad Milles Rai visited Simran’s home to assess the situation. Thapa spoke to her over the phone. After spending days in a relief camp, Simran returned to her locality to submit documents for compensation and is now staying with relatives.

Thapa emphasised that the administration’s focus remains on long-term rehabilitation and livelihood restoration for all families affected by the October 4 landslides across Mirik and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the district administration has launched special initiatives to address the needs of women in relief shelters.

“Female Hygiene Counters have been set up at Seyok Godamdhura Relief Shelter, Jorebunglow Sukhiapokhri, to provide sanitary napkins and women’s personal care items. Iron and Folic Acid tablets have also been distributed to promote health and nutrition,” stated Richard Lepcha, Sub-Divisional Officer, Darjeeling.

Similar hygiene counters have been opened in relief camps across the district as part of the ongoing rehabilitation efforts.