‘After taking money, BJP asking where money is going’

Thirumangalam/Virdhunagar: Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP of harbouring “hatred” toward the state by “consistently depriving” it of its fair share of tax revenue.

“After taking our money, you ask us where the money is going; is this fair? It is like pinching the baby and rocking the cradle,” Stalin said during a campaign rally at Thirumangalam near Madurai.

While campaigning in Tamil Nadu on April 4, Union Minister Piyush Goyal sounded an alarm bell that “Tamil Nadu is going to go bankrupt”, if the DMK continued to rule.

However, Stalin asserted that if Tamil Nadu received funding parity with northern states, its debt would be cleared immediately.

He challenged Goyal to publicly disclose the return-on-investment for every rupee Tamil Nadu contributes to the Union compared to BJP-ruled northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Dismissing Goyal’s claims that the state was heading toward bankruptcy as a “lack of understanding,” Stalin said that government funds go directly to the people through various welfare schemes.

He further contrasted his “Dravidian Model” of religious harmony against the NDA’s “Aryan Model”, which he claimed seeks to divide people and turn “Madurai into Manipur”.

Earlier in the day, speaking in Virudhunagar, CM Stalin called the DMK’s election manifesto the “superstar of the 2026 polls”.

He said, “From age six to 60, from women to men, from youth to the elderly -- everyone likes the DMK election manifesto. There cannot be anyone who dislikes it.”

“I introduced this as the superstar of the 2026 electoral field,” Stalin told the crowd here, noting that its appeal spans all demographics.

He emphasised that the credibility of a promise depends on who makes it and said, “Whoever wants to can make a promise.

But people only believe the promise given by the DMK. Whatever others say, there is no value to it.”

Stalin, who is also DMK president, detailed several “superstar” highlights, most notably the ‘Illatharasi’ (Homemaker) scheme.

The CM described this as an “ultimate announcement” involving a Rs 8,000 coupon for women to purchase household appliances.