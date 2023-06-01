After SYL, Punjab & Haryana at loggerheads on PU issue as well

Chandigarh: The leadership of Punjab and Haryana are at loggerheads yet again. This time it is issues regarding Panjab University which immensely affects the future of the youth. The Chief Ministers of both the states proudly continue to have difference of opinion regarding affiliation of Haryana colleges with PU.



The official press release of Haryana government stated that in a meeting held under the chairmanship of UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit who is also Governor of Punjab, positive steps have been taken towards restoration of Haryana's share in Panjab University, Chandigarh and affiliation of Haryana state colleges to Panjab University, on the contrary the official press release of Punjab government firmly clarified that the university is heritage of the state and any sort of change in it will not be tolerated.

While as per the Haryana government the UT Administrator said that the governments should work to make education accessible in rural areas as well. He further said to both the Chief Ministers that the matters related to Panjab University should be taken forward with mutual consent. “The issue of affiliation of Haryana colleges to Panjab University is not a big issue; it is possible to do so. This collaboration of Haryana and Punjab will certainly be a good start,” he added.

However, Bhagwant Mann said that the Punjab government is committed to safeguard the rights of the state and its people. He firmly placed on record the facts pertaining to the university and said that this premier educational institute has an emotional place in the hearts of the people of Punjab on account of historical, cultural and provincial reasons. He said that Panjab University is a symbol of Punjab’s legacy and is synonymous with the name of the state.

The press release of Haryana government further said that Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has said that under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the share of Haryana was given to Panjab University and the colleges and regional centres of Haryana were affiliated to Panjab University. However, it was abolished by issuing a notification in 1973.

“In today's era, the colleges of the states are also being affiliated with international universities. The aim of the National Education Policy is that all educational institutions should cooperate in the progress of the country and the mutual relations of all the states should be further strengthened. Therefore, affiliation of colleges of Haryana should be done with Panjab University, Chandigarh,” said the Khattar.

Khattar said that Panjab University, Chandigarh is a Central University, in which Haryana's colleges should also have affiliation. “The Haryana government, along with the Centre, will take Panjab University forward, so that the university becomes prosperous and its needs are fulfilled,” he asserted.

While Mann elaborated that ever since its inception, the Panjab University has been continuously and uninterruptedly functioning in the state of Punjab. Bhagwant Mann recalled that it was shifted from Lahore, the then capital of Punjab, to Hoshiarpur and then to Chandigarh the present capital of Punjab. He said that at present 175 colleges of Punjab situated in the districts of Fazilka, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib and S.B.S Nagar are affiliated with the Panjab University. Both the state has a list of such unresolved issues like the SYL issue from ages, however, the leaders of both the states have never been able to reach a consensus on these crucial issues.