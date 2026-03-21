After Sena-NCP combine's defeat in Satara ZP, minister warns BJP of consequences in future polls

Satara: After the BJP won the post of Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) president in Maharashtra by defeating the Shiv Sena-NCP combine despite not having the majority, the Shiv Sena slammed the BJP, accusing it of murdering democracy", and warned it of severe consequences during the "bigger polls" in future.

Election to the Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) president's post was conducted on Friday.

BJP's Priya Shinde was elected the president of the local governing body, trumping the Shiv Sena-NCP combine's candidate despite the latter having the majority. The BJP narrowly surpassed the Sena-NCP alliance's tally to win the top post.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Sena minister Shamhuraj Desai, who is also the guardian minister of Satara, said "They (the BJP) took two members each of the Shiv Sena and the NCP. We will initiate disqualification proceedings against them."

"The BJP may be happy about this victory for the moment, but there will be bigger polls in the future. At that time Shiv Sena and NCP will take their respective stands," he warned.

"This (election) is condemnable and it is an act of murdering democracy. The consequences of this will be severe in Satara district. Even I am a minister in the Mahayuti government, we have our party and have the right to work for it," Desai added.

The BJP may blow its own trumpets but the moral victory has been secured by the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance, he said.

The BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP headed by Sunetra Pawar share power in Maharashtra as part of the Mahayuti government.

Desai also alleged that he was manhandled by the police during the election process on Friday, and vowed to raise the issue in the cabinet meeting next week.

"If ministers are being manhandled by the Satara police, then we strongly condemn this. Police also worked as domestic help of the BJP," the minister said.