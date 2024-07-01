‘After reducing BJP to half in LS, Cong aims to wipe out BJP in Vidhan Sabha’

Chandigarh: With elections round the corner, Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the Congress has started the mission to completely wipe out the BJP from the state, after reducing the BJP to half in Lok Sabha elections.



He said not a single leader and worker of Congress will sit at home until this mission is completed, and public outreach and struggle on people’s issues is our only agenda for the next 3 months.

Hooda had reached Narnaul to express gratitude to party workers at a Workers’ Meeting in Narnaul. Thousands of workers were present along with Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan, Lok Sabha candidate Rao Dan Singh and all the senior leaders of the party.

The workers announced in one voice that whatever was left incomplete in the Lok Sabha elections will be completed in the Assembly elections, and this time Congress will win all the 9 seats of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha. Hooda said for 10 years BJP has ignored the Ahirwal region. “BJP has ignored the demands of the area on every issue, from development to water. Despite the BJP government in the country and the state, and the decision of the Supreme Court, BJP did not take a single step forward to bring SYL water,” he said.

“Similarly, the Hansi-Butana canal was also ignored. During the Congress tenure, the Hansi-Butana canal was constructed to bring water to the state. But when the matter went to court, the BJP did not even defend it,” he added. The former Chief Minister said the BJP has turned Haryana from number one in development, into a crime state.