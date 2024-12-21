After power theft, part of SP MP’s house demolished

Sambhal: A day after Samajwadi Party’s MP Zia-ur Rahman Barq was accused of electricity theft, the district administration took swift action on Friday, demolishing parts of his residence.

The move came as part of a broader crackdown following the accusations, which have significantly intensified the MP’s legal and political troubles.

Barq has been slapped with a fine of Rs 1.91 crore after a case of electricity theft was registered against him. Vinod Kumar Gupta, superintendent engineer of the electricity department, said that irregularities were uncovered during an MRI examination of two meters registered under the names of Barq and former MP Dr Shafiqur Rahman Barq.

The investigation showed that electricity was being stolen through meter tampering, with the installation of smart meters on Tuesday uncovering the discrepancies.

On Friday, the Municipal Corporation took action against alleged encroachments outside Barq’s residence. The demolition operation targeted stairs and slabs built over a public drain, which the officials claimed were constructed without the necessary approvals.

“The building map was not sanctioned, making the structure illegal,” an official stated. Heavy police security was deployed during the operation, with drones used for surveillance. To further complicate Barq’s legal situation, an FIR was filed against his father for allegedly threatening officials.