After PM’s jibes, Lalu says it’s ‘raining lies’ in Bihar

New Delhi: In a parody film titled “Bihar AI,” Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the state where the Assembly poll is set for later this year.

The film combines real footage from PM Modi’s public appearances with lookalikes produced with artificial intelligence technologies. The phrase “jumlo ki baarish” was used repeatedly in the song that went with the ad. This is a well-known phrase that the opposition has been using to attack Prime Minister Modi and his party, the BJP.

“Weather warning in the interest of Bihar - today, there will be heavy rain of lies, false promises and illusions in Bihar, hailstones of false and tempting promises along with thunder, be careful,” Yadav wrote on X.

AI clones of Prime Minister Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can also be seen dancing together in the rain and in front of a collapsed bridge in the film.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the BJP, includes Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), or JD(U). Before rejoining the NDA family, the JD(U) had briefly sided with the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

The RJD MLA and son of Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, was shown in the video as a leader who supported the common people. In one clip, an AI version of Tejashwi Yadav was shown assisting an elderly woman in carrying a big fruit basket on a cane.

The RJD’s spoof video was released in the midst of PM Modi’s latest criticism of Lalu Yadav for allegedly insulting BR Ambedkar at his recent birthday festivities.

PM Modi brought up the incident of BR Ambedkar’s photograph being placed near Lalu Yadav’s feet, for which the RJD leader has been receiving criticism from the NDA, during a rally in Siwan, Bihar, today.