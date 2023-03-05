After N-E sweep, BJP looks South to boost tally for 2024

Chennai: The five southern states have a total of 129 Lok Sabha seats on offer and the BJP has a mere 29 of them in the current Parliament.



But bolstered by its excellent electoral show in the north-east in the just concluded polls and a changed scenario in some of the southern states between 2019 and 2024, the saffron party is looking at more voters from the south to give thumbs up in its bid to form the third NDA government in a row in 2024.

The elections scheduled in the party-ruled Karnataka and BRS-dominated Telangana later this year might just indicate if the political weather is conducive for the Lotus to bloom in the south, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exuded confidence of the party emerging victorious in Kerala, from where the BJP has neither has an elected MP nor an MLA.

The party has rose as a challenger to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), led by K Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana, as demonstrated in a couple of Assembly bypolls where it emerged victorious and an impressive performance in the Hyderabad civic polls in 2020 has given it the much needed impetus to take on the might of the ruling BRS in 2024.

Incidentally, KCR, as Rao is known, has thrown his hat into the ring in the efforts to dislodge the BJP government at the Centre next year, even as DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is also being projected as a leader who could galvanise the anti-BJP forces to challenge the incumbent.

In the current LS scenario, all of the 29 seats BJP has are from its-ruled Karnataka and Telangana. In a sweeping victory, the saffron party won 25 of the 28 LS seats from Karnataka in 2019, while its backed independent from Mandya, Sumalatha, also made the cut.

Telangana returned four BJP MPs but the saffron party has nil representation from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, dominated by the DMK, Congress and YSCRP, respectively in the Lok Sabha.

However, things have started looking up for the BJP in Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian heartland, party workers believe.

For instance, they point out, BJP won 4 Assembly seats in the state in the elections held in 2021, overcoming the DMK wave in constituencies, including one in Erode district, the birthplace of Dravidian stalwart and rationalist leader EV Ramasamy Periyar.

The party’s state unit has now set its eyes on winning 15 LS seats from Tamil Nadu in 2024 and insists it even has a strategy to take on the Dravidian major DMK, whose led alliance won the just concluded Erode East bypoll.

NDA constituent AIADMK was defeated by Congress by a massive margin of over 66,000 votes.

The BJP feels that the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu will be different from what it was in the past.

“This time we may contest 15 seats on the Lotus symbol after apportioning the remaining 24 Lok Sabha constituencies to our allies. We have already identified the winnable seats and selected those constituencies where we finished second in the previous elections,” said M Chakravarthy, BJP state vice president.

In the months to come several central ministers would visit the State to gear up the party for the poll. They would help in strengthening the BJP at the booth level, he said.

Asked if the infighting in the AIADMK would affect the NDA’s prospects at the hustings, Chakravarthy replied “the outcome of the Erode East Assembly by-poll is a lesson for the AIADMK to ponder if the party symbol (Two Leaves) alone is sufficient to win the election.”