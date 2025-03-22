After Mohali, 4 Himachal buses damaged in Amritsar, pro-Khalistan slogan written

Amritsar: The windshields of four buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation were smashed at the bus stand here by some unidentified persons on Saturday, police said. Pro-Khalistan slogans were also found written on the buses. The vehicles were parked at the parking lot of a bus stand here and nobody was present inside them when the incident took place. Police said an investigation in the matter was underway.

The incident came days after the windshield and some windows of a HRTC bus were damaged by two unidentified persons in Mohali's Kharar. These incidents came close on the heels of a row which had erupted after some locals in Himachal Pradesh removed flags bearing the image of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the bikes of a group of youths from Punjab. To vent their anger, Dal Khalsa and Sikh Youth of Punjab activists pasted the image of Bhindranwale on HRTC buses, as well as some private ones, in Hoshiarpur.