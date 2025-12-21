After Indore, Bhopal gets Madhya Pradesh’s second Metro rail service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Saturday achieved another milestone in urban transport as Bhopal became the second city in the state, after Indore, to commence metro rail services. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Urban Development and Housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya jointly flagged off the metro train on the 7-km Subhash Nagar–AIIMS corridor and also undertook the inaugural journey together, interacting with passengers. Addressing the inaugural function, Yadav said metro rail projects give momentum to development and mark the beginning of a new phase in a city’s growth, describing the Bhopal Metro as a major addition to the urban transport system. He noted that the elevated corridor offers a panoramic view of the city’s greenery and landscape, and said the metro would provide a reliable, fast and safe mode of transport for daily commuters, AIIMS patients and residents. The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the Union government for its continued support to urban development projects in the state, including full financial assistance for the Indore Metro.

Union Minister Khattar said the Bhopal Metro would help save travel time and contribute to environmental protection by reducing dependence on private vehicles, adding that modern mass rapid transit systems are vital for sustainable urban development. Vijayvargiya termed the launch a historic moment for the city and said development works worth Rs 5,800 crore under the UD&H Department were dedicated to the state, while the Bhopal Metropolitan Area was formally launched. Prior to the flag-off, senior officials of the Bhopal Metro Rail Corporation briefed the leaders on technical and operational aspects of the system. Under the first phase of the project, regular operations have begun on the Subhash Nagar–AIIMS stretch, and on completion, the Bhopal Metro will provide a nearly 30-km network aimed at easing traffic congestion and strengthening public transport infrastructure.