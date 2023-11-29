After electrifying campaign, stage set for polling in Telangana today

Voting to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place on Thursday following a high decibel campaign that featured speeches in statewide rallies from prominent national figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and ruling BRS supremo K Chandrasekar Rao.

Voters would exercise their franchise in 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

There are 3.26 crore eligible voters in the state.

Polling would be held from 7 am to 5 pm in 106 constituencies and from 7 am to 4 pm in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, official sources said on Wednesday.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including Chief Minister KCR, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

The model code of conduct came into force in the state after the EC announced the schedule on October 9.

More than 2.5 lakh staff will be engaged in poll duties for the Assembly elections, Chief Electoral officer Vikas Raj has said.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats. As per the seat sharing agreement, BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-headed Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively, while Congress has given one seat to its ally CPI, and is fighting from 118 others.