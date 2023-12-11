After Delhi, govt to work at people’s home in Punjab: CM Mann, Kejriwal launches ‘Tuhade Dwar’ scheme

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann along with AAP convener Arving Kejriwal launched ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme to provide 43 services to people at their doorsteps on Sunday.



Addressing the gathering after the launch of the scheme, the chief minister said that the state has followed the Delhi Model, which was the brainchild of Arvind Kejriwal, to herald a new era of responsive and transparent governance in the state.

Mann envisioned that this citizen centric model will be soon replicated in the entire country to facilitate the people of the country.

Mann also hoped that the toll free number 1076 will act as a catalyst for providing the government services to people at their doorsteps within a stipulated time period.

The chief minister said that unlike his predecessors, he is continuously visiting the state to take stock of the ground

level situation.

Mann said that on Thursday he had conducted surprise inspections at Saanjh Kendras in Bassi Pathana and Sri Fatehgarh Sahib after which the small matters of the people, which were pending for a long time, had been resolved in minutes.

He cautioned the officers that 43 services have been covered but will cover more than 80 schemes of the state government.

The chief minister said that apart from this 92 MLAs including him will regularly keep a tab on the scheme. He said that all of them will conduct inspections at the government offices.