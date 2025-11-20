After Cong’s move, SP to go solo in BMC, Maha local body polls

Mumbai: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday announced it will exit the Opposition’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and contest the coming local body elections in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra on its own.

The decision was taken after the Congress, a prominent member of the MVA, decided to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently, said SP leader Abu Asim Azmi.

His party would field candidates in 150 out of 227 seats in the BMC elections, he said, adding, “Across the state, the SP will contest every local election independently. “A big party like the Congress only wants to take, not give. They do not call us for alliance meetings,” he said, asking it to introspect.

Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece `Saamana’ too criticised the Congress for trying to project itself as a national party despite its dismal performance in Bihar, the SP leader noted.

“If alliances work properly, results improve. But the Congress does not display leadership,” Azmi added.

Slum areas of Mumbai lack clean water and face several other issues, Azmi said, adding that the SP represents farmers, labourers and the poor. The BMC’s ward reservation should be declared at least a year in advance so that candidates can prepare, he demanded.