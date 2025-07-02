After bypoll win, Kejriwal launches ‘Gujrat Jodo’ campaign

NEW DELHI: In a fiery declaration of intent, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday unveiled his “mega plan” to win Gujarat in 2027, launching the Gujarat Jodo membership campaign from Ahmedabad. The AAP chief appealed to the youth of Gujarat to take charge of the state’s future by giving a missed call on 9512040404 and joining the movement for honesty, development and change.

Calling the recent Visavadar bypoll victory not just a win of one seat but a triumph of integrity, Kejriwal said: “This is no coincidence—this is the beginning of a wave of change that will echo across Gujarat.” He hit out at the Congress, accusing it of merely serving the BJP, and asserted that only AAP is working in the interest of the people of Gujarat and India.

Present on the occasion were AAP Gujarat Prabhari Gopal Rai, Sah-Prabharis Gulab Singh Yadav and Durgesh Pathak, Gujarat state president Isudan Gadhvi, Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava, Jamjodhpur MLA Hemant Khava, Visavadar MLA Gopal Italia, and Gujarat Secretary (Organisation) Manoj Sorathiya.

Kejriwal congratulated the people of Visavadar on the party’s emphatic bypoll victory, calling it a “historic and divine message” from the people of Gujarat. Addressing party workers, the AAP chief declared that the people of Gujarat have begun writing a new chapter in the state’s political history, with the Visavadar win proving that “Gujarat now wants a change.”

Kejriwal said: “This is no ordinary win. Visavadar has given us a message from God—Gujarat wants a new beginning. This victory is no coincidence. In 2022, we won Visavadar with a certain margin.