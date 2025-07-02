After burdening with price surges, BJP exploiting poor through depots: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda stated that after subjecting the public to inflation from all sides, the BJP has now begun exploiting the poor through depots.

The government has increased the price of mustard oil supplied to BPL families from Rs 40 to Rs 100, more than double the previous rate. Hooda has demanded an immediate rollback of this steep hike in mustard oil prices given to poor families.

He said the BJP government has drained the pockets of 46.43 lakh families by raising prices, affecting nearly 1.86 crore people. Just a few days ago, this government dealt a blow to the public with increased electricity rates, and now it has further burdened them with costly oil.

During the Congress government, essential items like grains, pulses, sugar, mustard oil, and kerosene were distributed to the poor through depots. However, as soon as the BJP came to power, it discontinued this welfare scheme, restricting it only to grains and imposing heavy charges on mustard oil. Hooda described this as an injustice to the poor, which must be stopped immediately.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda further alleged that a scam worth crores of rupees has taken place in the issuance of BPL cards in Haryana. He claimed that the BJP also used this scam to manipulate public opinion in the state.

First, the BJP implemented the ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ and cancelled the BPL cards of lakhs of people. Then, as elections neared, lakhs of BPL cards were hastily issued even to those who were not eligible.

Moreover, while issuing these new cards, the BJP created fear and confusion among people by spreading rumours that if the Congress came to power, it would cancel these ration cards.

Under this fear and uncertainty, lakhs of people felt compelled to vote for the BJP.