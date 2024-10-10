After BJP’s hat-trick, CM Saini pays visit to top brass

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reached Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate the spectacular victory of BJP in Haryana.



The CM paid courtesy visits to President Droupadi Murmu, vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and national president JP Nadda.

During the meeting, the CM welcomed them with a bouquet and a statue of Lord Krishna.

Saini also discussed the mandate received by the BJP in Haryana and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the leadership for having a soft corner for the people of Haryana.

Saini said that this historic victory is a victory of trust in the policies of PM Modi, a victory of good governance, a victory of equality. He said that under the guidance of the PM, Haryana is working tirelessly and touching new horizons.

Talking to the mediapersons, Saini said that the spectacular hat-trick has proved that the people of the state have faith in the strong and capable leadership of the BJP and the policies of good governance and development. The CM also expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana who approved the policies of the Prime Minister. Congratulating all the workers of Haryana, he said that this victory has been achieved due to the hard work of the workers.

To a question about the Congress raising doubts on EVMs, he said the opposition party has been building up a storm of lies.

Meanwhile, Shah said the new BJP government in Haryana will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of the state and set new records of welfare of the poor and good governance.

“After the historic victory of BJP in Haryana, today Chief Minister Shri @NayabSainiBJP ji met me. I congratulated him on this grand victory. “The BJP government will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Haryana who have given the BJP the opportunity to serve for the third time and will set new records of welfare of poor and good governance in the state,” Shah wrote on X.

In response, Saini said he discussed with Shah in detail about the future strategy for Haryana and many important issues related to the state.

“Home Minister Hon’ble Shah Ji thanked the devoted party workers of the state for the victory. He also praised the welfare schemes implemented during the 10-year tenure of the BJP government,” Saini wrote on X . The CM said Shah gave important guidance with respect to making Haryana a developed state with the spirit of ‘Sabka Sath,

Sabka Vikas’.