After 75 years, a CM to celebrate ‘Himachal Day’ at Kaza

In a first, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhuwill celebrate “Himachal Day” at Kaza—headquarter of Spiti, a high altitude tribal land on

April 15, exactly 75 years after Himachal Pradesh came into existence following the merger of 28 minor princely states. Sukhu will fly to Kaza on April 14 where he will be accorded a traditional welcome on his first-ever visit to the Lahaul-Spiti, a district located on the International borders with China. “There will be a grand welcome by the villagers of Sagnam, who will come in their traditional costumes to greet the Chief Minister for choosing Kaza as a venue for the historic event, the first time in 75 years,” said Additional Deputy

Commissioner Kaza Abhishek Verma. The Chief Minister has a three-day plan to stay in Kaza. After unfurling the national flag and addressing the Himachal Day parade, he will be launching various projects and visiting local places of interest

and offering prayers at local Gompas and monasteries. A majority of the tribal population being Buddhist, Spiti has a lot of gompas and

monasteries. Tabo Monastery located at Spiti village is a 1,027-yr old landmark protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as a national historic treasure of India. The Chief Minister will offer special prayers at Kaza monastery on April 15 at 10 am after which he will preside over the state level Himachal Day function at Kaza ground.

When asked about his decision to celebrate Himachal Day at Kaza, Sukhu said there was a special reason behind it. The people of Kaza live in very tough conditions. During the winter months, all road com- munications get disconnected

due to heavy snowfall yetthey survive and protect their domestic animals.

“In the modern time whenpeople are abandoning their traditions and culture, the tribals of Spiti are trying hard to preserve all those traditions,their food, crafts and lifestyles,”

he says. What is more important,the Chief Minister outlines, is the fact that the entire population of Spiti lives next to China’s borders and should get a sense of being part of the mainstream in terms of development and government priorities.

During the past few years, Spiti’s economy has also seen a big boost as the farmers had started cultivation of cash crops and fruits like apples. Yet, marketing the product is a big issue because of long-distance travel to major markets in Delhi. The Chief Minister is alsoslated to dedicate three new ambulance services to the public of Spiti for emergencies. He will also meet the villagers at 4:30 pm at the Chichum bridge connecting Chichum village and later will also meet locals at government circuit House Kaza –where he will stay during the visit. Himachal Day functions will also be held in all district where Speaker, Cabinet ministers and Chief Parliamentary secretaries will attend the ceremonies as per the schedule finalised by the government