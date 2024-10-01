After 56 years, bodies of 4 more victims recovered from IAF aircraft crash site

New Delhi: A recent search and rescue mission to recover the remains of personnel from the Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-12 aircraft that crashed on Rohtang Pass in 1968 has made substantial progress.



The mission, spearheaded by the Dogra Scouts of the Indian Army in collaboration with Tiranga Mountain Rescue, is part of the Chandrabhaga mountain expedition, the Indian Army informed on Monday.

The joint team has successfully recovered the remains of four more individuals from the site, marking a major milestone in one of India’s longest-running search and recovery operations.

The tragedy occurred on February 7, 1968, when the aircraft, carrying 102 passengers, en route from Chandigarh, disappeared after encountering severe weather conditions near Rohtang Pass.

For years, the wreckage and remains of the victims remained lost in the icy terrain. It was not until 2003 that mountaineers from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering discovered the wreckage, leading to multiple expeditions by the Indian Army, particularly the Dogra Scouts, who have been at the forefront of search missions in 2005, 2006, 2013 and 2019.

Despite the challenging conditions, only five bodies were recovered by 2019. However, the Chandrabhaga mountain expedition has now recovered four more, offering new hope to the families of the deceased and the nation.

As of Sunday, three fully intact bodies and the remains of a fourth have been recovered. The individuals identified include Malkhan Singh (Pioneer), whose identity was confirmed with the help of documents obtained from the Pioneer Records Office. Sepoy Narayan Singh (AMC), a sepoy from the Army Medical Corps, was identified by his playbook. An unidentified soldier, with details of the next of kin, was found. Craftsman Thomas Charan (EME), from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, was identified through his playbook.

In the Chandrabhaga expedition, the Dogra Scouts, known for their expertise in high-altitude operations, have led this mission with exemplary courage, battling extreme weather and hostile terrain to recover the remains of their fallen comrades. This discovery also highlights the commitment of Tiranga Mountain Rescue, which has been instrumental in assisting the Indian Army during the expedition. The recovery of these bodies brings solace to the families who have waited for decades, hoping for answers and the return of their loved ones.

The search for the remaining mortal remains of the passengers continues as the expedition, ongoing from September 25 to October 10, persists in its noble mission.

This expedition will forever remain a chapter of sacrifice and determination in the annals of India’s history.

Further, the mission highlights the Indian Army’s relentless determination and the commitment of Tiranga Mountain Rescue in assisting with the search efforts.