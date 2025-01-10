Afghanistan no threat to any nation, its FM tells India

Islamabad: Afghanistan has assured New Delhi that it does not pose a threat to any nation and expressed hope for raising the level of diplomatic relations with India, which it described as “a key regional and economic player.”

In a statement issued after the first publicly acknowledged engagement between Kabul and New Delhi after the Taliban government came to power, Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry urged raising the level of diplomatic relations, and easing the visa regime for Afghan businessmen, patients and students.

Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met in Dubai on Wednesday.

Muttaqi underlined a desire of strengthening political and economic relations with India as a key regional and economic player, in line with Afghanistan’s balanced and economy-centric foreign policy,

the Afghanistan statement said in Kabul.

“Assuring the Indian delegation that Afghanistan does not pose a threat to any nation, FM Muttaqi expressed hope for raising the level of diplomatic relations, and easing the visa regime for Afghan businessmen, patients and students,” the statement said.

The Afghanistan Foreign Ministry statement said that during the Wednesday’s meeting, Afghanistan’s Deputy Ministers of Commerce & Transport were present and comprehensive talks were held on political, economic and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

“Appreciating Afghanistan’s efforts in ensuring security, and combating narcotics and corruption in the country, the Indian Foreign Secretary emphasised India’s interest in expanding political and economic relations with Afghanistan, and promoting

trade through the Chabahar Port,” it added.

After the meeting in Dubai, the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) in a statement in New Delhi said on Wednesday it would consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan and provide material support to the country in the health sector.

The meeting saw the Afghan side underlining its “sensitivities” to India’s security concerns, it said.

The Misri-Muttaqi talks came two days after India “unequivocally” condemned Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan that killed dozens of civilians.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set-up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul. New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and

for the rehabilitation of refugees, it said.

It was learnt that New Delhi remains concerned over the presence in Afghanistan of terror elements belonging to Pakistan-based terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).