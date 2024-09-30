Afghan nationals held for running drug syndicate

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted an international drug syndicate with the arrest of two Afghan nationals.



The accused were identified as Hashimi Mohommad Warsi (19), and Abdul Nayib, both residents of Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the authorities have seized 160 grams of cocaine and 400 grams of heroin in the operation, which took place in the Tilak Nagar area of the Capital.

The arrests followed a carefully planned raid based on secret information collected by the Anti Narcotics Task Force and Crime Branch. The arrested individuals, identified as Hashimi Mohammad Waris and Abdul Nayib, were found in possession of commercial quantities of narcotics.

A case has been registered under an FIR, with charges filed under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The operation was part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking in Delhi. ASI Satbir Singh had been tracking drug peddlers across different areas, eventually receiving intelligence about Afghan nationals involved in drug distribution.

Acting on this information, Inspector Parveen Kumar Rathi, with a team of officers including Sub-Inspectors Arjun Singh and Sukhraj Singh, and ASIs Kuldeep Singh, Naresh Kumar, and others, launched the raid under the supervision of ACPs Naresh Yadav and Anil Sharma.

The raid took place in Tilak Nagar, where the two Afghan nationals were apprehended.