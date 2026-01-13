Affordable, accessible healthcare govt’s priority, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the state welcomes all responsible institutions that uphold ethics, transparency and public welfare while partnering in its healthcare goals, underlining the important role of the private sector alongside a strong public health system.

Addressing the inauguration of the Prem Sagar Cardiac Hospital at the Vivekanand Arogya Kendra in Sector 12A, Gurugram, operated by the Bharat Vikas Parishad Maharana Pratap Trust, the Chief Minister said accessible and affordable healthcare remains a top priority of the state government. The event was held on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. Saini paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his 163rd birth anniversary and extended greetings to the people of Haryana on Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

He said the Haryana government has consistently worked to ensure that every citizen has access to effective healthcare services, and institutions like Vivekanand Arogya Kendra are strengthening these efforts at the grassroots level. Inspired by the Prime Minister's Fit India message, the state has expanded modern diagnostic and treatment facilities so that no poor citizen is deprived of medical care due to lack of funds.