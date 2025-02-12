Aero India: Army Chief visits defence stalls

New Delhi: On the second day of the ‘Aero India 2025’, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi continued his engagement with industry leaders to gain firsthand insights into the latest defence innovations.

The COAS visited several key industry stalls, where he interacted with both Indian and international partners. The stalls showcased a range of advanced defence technologies, from UAVs and counter-UAV systems to aviation platforms and cutting-edge missile systems.

During the visit, he expressed the Army’s focus on enhancing self-reliance, stating: “85 percent of the acquisition by the Indian Army is indigenous in nature. Since we have a lot of revenue and capital requirements, starting from UAVs, counter-UAVs, and aviation, we are looking at it in a big way as of now. We are also looking at Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Man-Portable Air Defence Systems.” General Dwivedi reaffirmed that self-reliance remains a top priority for the Indian Army.

He highlighted the success of the Advanced Light Helicopter programme, with the Army having flown 40,000 hours in the past two years.