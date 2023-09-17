Advocates should come forward to ensure justice to the deprived, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the lawyers to step forward and ensure justice is delivered to the victims and the underprivileged.



The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organised by the Bar Association, Sirsa on Saturday. On the demand of the Bar Association, the Chief Minister announced Rs 31 lakh for establishing a crèche facility in the Bar Association premises along with other necessary works.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also announced to provide financial assistance to other bar associations in the district.

The Chief Minister also honoured the advocates of Bar Association Sirsa who have been practicing for more than 50 years. He said that legislature, executive, judiciary and media are four important pillars of democracy which complement each other. It is also the job of the judiciary to ensure that the law is followed in accordance with the Constitution.

Khattar stated that as a lawyer, he represents the general public. He said that the government is working with the spirit of Antyodaya and ensuring justice to underprivileged and oppressed people of society.

The Chief Minister said that by practicing law, advocates are also doing a social service. He said that the lawyers should be concerned about the victims who do not have the means to get justice and added they should fight cases for the poor without fees.