ADR report reveals alarming stats ahead of 5th phase of UP Lok Sabha elections

Lucknow: As the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 approaches in Uttar Pradesh, a report by the Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has uncovered concerning trends regarding the candidates vying for seats. The report highlights that 20 per cent of the candidates possess criminal records, while a staggering 37 per cent are millionaires.



The ADR’s comprehensive analysis of the affidavits submitted by all 144 candidates across 14 constituencies sheds light on various aspects of the candidates, including criminal records, financial assets, educational qualifications, and demographics, as stated by Santosh Shukla of UP Election Watch.

Out of the total candidates, 29 individuals, constituting 20 per cent of the pool, have declared criminal cases against themselves, with 18 per cent facing accusations of serious criminal offenses. Party-wise breakdown reveals concerning figures, with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress topping the list with 50 per cent and 75 per cent of candidates having criminal cases, respectively. Following closely are the Bahujan Samaj Party at 36 per cent, Bharatiya Janata Party at 29 per cent, and Apna Dal (Kameravadi) at 25 per cent.

Leading the financial spectrum are the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, with an overwhelming 93 per cent being crorepati, closely trailed by the Samajwadi Party and Congress, both at 100 per cent, and the Bahujan Samaj Party at 71 per cent. Notable individuals such as Anurag Sharma from the Bharatiya Janata Party boast assets worth approximately Rs 212 crore.

In terms of educational qualifications, 62 per cent of candidates have declared graduation and above, while 31 per cent fall in the 5th to 12th-grade bracket. Surprisingly, a small percentage of candidates have declared themselves illiterate or literate.

Regarding age demographics, 44 per cent of candidates fall between 41 to 60 years, while 34 per cent are aged between 25 to 40 years. Shockingly, only 9 per cent of candidates are women, highlighting a persistent gender disparity in political representation.

Expressing concern over these findings, Sanjay Singh, Chief Organizer of UP Election Watch ADR, emphasized the urgent need for increased scrutiny and efforts to promote gender inclusivity in politics.

The fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is scheduled to be held on May 20.