ADR analysis finds 45% of 4,092 MLAs facing criminal charges

New Delhi: At least 45 per cent of 4,092 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by poll rights body ADR.

The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the affidavits of 4,092 out of 4,123 MLAs in 28 state and three Union Territory Assemblies. The affidavits of 24 MLAs could not be analysed as those were poorly scanned or not readable. There are seven vacancies in the Assemblies.

According to the latest ADR report, 1,861 MLAs declared criminal cases against their names. Of these, 29 per cent or 1,205 MLAs face serious criminal charges, including cases related to murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women.