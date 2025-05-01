ADR: 28% sitting women lawmakers face criminal cases, 17 billionaire MPs, MLAs

New Delhi: There are 17 women MPs and MLAs across the country who have declared themselves billionaires while 28 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by poll rights body ADR.

The 17 billionaire MPs and MLAs include six of the 75 women MPs in Lok Sabha, three of 37 in Rajya Sabha and eight out of 400 women MLAs from state and Union territory Assemblies.

Based on affidavits submitted by 512 out of the 513 current women MPs and MLAs, the report said 143 - or 28 per cent - have declared criminal cases against themselves.

This includes 24 (32 per cent) out of 75 Lok Sabha women MPs, 10 (27 per cent) out of 37 Rajya Sabha women MPs and 109 (27 per cent) out of 400 women MLAs (all state Assemblies /Union

territory) analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Also, 78 women lawmakers (15 per cent) are facing serious criminal charges, such as attempt to murder and even murder, the report said.

This includes 14 (19 per cent) out of 75 Lok Sabha women MPs, 7 (19 per cent) out of 37 Rajya Sabha women MPs and 57 (14 per cent) out of

400 women MLAs (all state Assemblies /Union territory) analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Certain states show a particularly high proportion of women lawmakers with criminal records.

According to the report, two (67 per cent) out of 3 women MPs/MLAs from Goa, 8 (67 per cent) out of 12 women MPs/MLAs from Telangana, 14 (58 per cent) out of 24 women MPs/MLAs from Andhra Pradesh, 7 (50 per cent) out of 14 women MPs/MLAs from Punjab, 7(50 per cent) out of 14 women MPs/MLAs from Kerala and 15 (43 per cent) out of 35 women MPs/MLAs from Bihar have declared criminal cases against themselves in their self-sworn affidavits.

The report further said that five (42 per cent) out of 12 women MPs/MLAs from Telangana, 9 (38 per cent) out of 24 women MPs/MLAs from Andhra Pradesh, 1 (33 per cent) out of 3 women MPs/MLAs from Goa, 9 (26 per cent) out of 35 women MPs/MLAs from Bihar, 1(25 per cent) out of 4 women MPs/MLAs from Meghalaya, 3 (21 per cent) out of 14 women MPs/MLAs from Punjab and 3 (21 per cent) out of 14 women MPs/MLAs from Kerala have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their self-sworn affidavits.