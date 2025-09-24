‘Adopt zero-tolerance policy against crime’

Chandigarh: Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to maintain law and order, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday directed Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminal elements.

Chairing a virtual meeting with the CPs and SSPs today, the Chief Minister emphasised that, in view of the upcoming festive season, it is imperative to ensure comprehensive arrangements for maintaining law and order, public safety, and the smooth conduct of events. He noted that the festive season often sees increased activity by miscreants, potential stampedes due to overcrowding, incidents of theft and snatching, and attempts by anti-social or anti-national elements to exploit the situation. To address these challenges, Bhagwant Singh Mann called for proactive and coordinated measures at all levels to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for uninterrupted traffic flow, effective crowd management, and adequate arrangements for fire safety, medical emergencies, disaster preparedness, and other contingencies.