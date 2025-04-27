Administration shuts down 10 unrecognised madrasas in UP's Shravasti district

Shravasti (UP): The district administration has shut down 10 unrecognised madrasas operating illegally within 15 km radius of the Nepal border in the Shravasti district, an official said on Sunday.

District Minority Welfare Officer Devendra Ram told PTI, "There are a total of 297 madrasas in Shravasti, of which 192 are unrecognised. On Saturday, 10 madrasas falling in Indian territory within 15 km radius of Nepal border were shut down due to irregularities. Most of these were operating surreptitiously, some were operating illegally in rented houses or homes and some in semi-constructed buildings."

Action is being taken against illegal and unrecognised madrasas operating in the district on the instructions of District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, an official statement issued by the District Magistrate's Office (by the Information Department) said.