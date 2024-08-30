Administration launches drive to rescue unprotected children

Raiganj: The administration of North Dinajpur district has launched a remarkable initiative to rescue and protect vulnerable children. This operation, which began on August 30, involves coordinated efforts by Social Welfare officers, Child Labour officials, Child Protection Unit officers and local police. The teams are conducting raids across various public places, including railway stations and bus terminals in Dalkhola and Islampur of the district.



The primary goal of these raids is to identify and rescue vulnerable children, including those who are victims of child labour. The children rescued during these raids will be placed in the care of Child Welfare Committees within the district. The initiative is not limited to just the raids; it also includes an extensive awareness campaign urging the public to report vulnerable children, including orphans, disabled or sick minors—to the appropriate authorities.

Legal Officer Arup Dey has emphasised that this drive will extend to hotels and roadside eateries, ensuring no stone is left unturned in protecting vulnerable children. Nargis Parvin, the District Social Welfare Officer, highlighted the campaign's broader aim to combat child exploitation and discourage the engagement of child labour in any form. The drive is set to continue until September 15, underscoring the administration's commitment to safeguarding

children's rights and well-being in the district.