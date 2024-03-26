Administration bans outside colours in shrine during Rangpanchami

Indore: Stringent safety measures including banning colours from outside have been announced by the Ujjain administration for the March 30 ‘Rangpanchami’ celebrations at the revered Mahakaleshwar temple following the fire tragedy that left 14 priests injured.

The administration has declared that devotees will not be permitted to bring external colours into the temple premises in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh. Neeraj Kumar Singh, the Ujjain District Collector, said the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee will provide herbal colours made from ‘tesu’ (palash) flowers for the festivities.

“Along with Holi, the festival of colours is also celebrated in the Mahakaleshwar temple on Rangpanchami. We have decided that the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee will arrange for herbal colour made from ‘tesu’ (palash) flowers on Rangpanchami,” Singh said.

At least 14 priests, including ‘sevaks’ (servitors), were injured in a fire that broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of the revered Shiva temple in Ujjain early on Monday during the ‘bhasma aarti’ ritual.

He said the number of devotees in the morning ‘bhasma aarti’ during Rangpanchami will be regulated to ensure safety. The tragic event on Monday has raised concerns about the use of chemical-laced ‘gulal’ during rituals, with Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya suggesting a possible link between such substances and the fire outbreak.