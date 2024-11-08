ADM suicide: Kerala court grants bail to CPI (M) leader Divya, party says she is not enemy but cadre

Kannur/Thrissur (Kerala): A local court in Kannur on Friday granted bail to CPI(M) leader P P Divya in a case of abetment to suicide related to the death of a former ADM, even as the ruling party indicated its support to her, saying the former panchayat president is not a an enemy but a party cadre. Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thalassery, K T Nissar Ahammed granted relief to Divya, who is the former president of the Kannur district panchayat. Divya, who was in judicial remand, had moved a petition for regular bail after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court on October 29. Attending his send-off function allegedly uninvited on 14 October, Divya had criticised Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked that he granted approval only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden nod.

The following day, Babu was found dead at his quarters in Kannur. Divya's bail conditions include-- she shall not leave Kannur district, not try to influence witnesses in the case and shall appear before the investigating officer on Monday. Another condition imposed by the court while granting her bail was that two persons have to stand surety for her. Her lawyer told reporters outside the court that while the grant of bail was a relief, a lot of things need to be brought before the court. "The truth needs to come out," the lawyer said. Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) indicated its support for Divya, saying that she was a party cadre and not an enemy. Amidst reports that the CPI(M) decided to remove Divya from its Kannur district committee, party state secretary M V Govindan said that the "party's intention is to correct the cadres and not kill them." He also said there was nothing wrong with party leaders meeting Divya . "She is not an enemy of the party. She is a party cadre. When a cadre makes a mistake, the party will correct it and will move forward," he said. Govindan also said the party had already indicated that it was with Babu's family. Following the verdict, Babu's wife said the outcome was unexpected and that the family would decide further course of action after discussions with their lawyer. She said that they would continue their legal fight. The grant of bail to Divya was welcomed by party leaders in Kannur who said that she was a colleague who had made a mistake, but she need not be rejected or sidelined for it. She, too, has certain rights, including human rights, they said. Some district leaders of the party's district committee were seen waiting for her outside the jail where she is remanded.