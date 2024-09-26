Adityanath’s mid-term test: Navigating unemployment, tackling law & order and overcoming political setbacks

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completed two-and-a-half years of his second term on Wednesday, a period characterised by notable challenges and significant political shifts.



During this tenure, Adityanath confronted several pressing issues, including escalating unemployment, law and order concerns, internal party dynamics and electoral setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections.

Unemployment has emerged as a critical issue during Adityanath’s second term, placing immense pressure on his administration. The situation has been exacerbated by controversies surrounding recruitment processes, including delays and paper leak scandals. The Uttar Pradesh State Service Commission and the education board are grappling with over 10,000 unresolved vacancies, leading to widespread frustration among job seekers. Protests have surged as young people voice their dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of employment opportunities.

The paper leak scandals have also fuelled public outrage, with the most notable case involving a police recruitment exam that was cancelled on February 24 due to a leak. The cancellation disrupted the recruitment process and eroded public trust. Although fresh exams were conducted in August 2024, disillusionment among job seekers persists, casting a shadow over the recruitment process.

Law and order issues have also been contentious throughout Adityanath’s second term. High-profile criminal incidents, including killings in Prayagraj and a heist in Sultanpur, have drawn significant criticism and tarnished the state’s reputation further. Additionally, the Hathras incident, where 122 people died in a stampede, has raised concerns about the effectiveness of Adityanath’s leadership in maintaining order. In response, the government has taken measures to restore public confidence, including showcasing the recent encounter of two wanted criminals as a demonstration of its commitment to law enforcement.

Politically, Adityanath faced considerable challenges following the recent Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP saw a significant decline in seats from 62 in 2019 to 33 in 2024. This setback has sparked concerns about the party’s future and cast a shadow over Adityanath’s leadership. The electoral losses have prompted introspection and raised questions about the party’s direction in Uttar Pradesh.

To address these challenges, Adityanath has adopted a more proactive approach in political affairs, particularly in preparation for the upcoming by-elections. He has taken charge of by-elections in 10 constituencies, aiming to bolster the party’s position and rebuild its standing. This involvement is seen as a crucial step to rally support and address concerns about internal divisions within the BJP. Managing internal party dynamics has also been a key aspect of Adityanath’s second term, especially concerning his relationship with figures like Keshav Maurya.