Adityanath hails BJP’s hat-trick in Haryana

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed his delight over the BJP’s third consecutive victory in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Taking to X, the CM extended his congratulations to BJP workers,



office-bearers and voters.

In his message, CM Aditayanath stated that this victory is dedicated to the realisation of the ‘Viksit Haryana-Viksit Bharat’ vision. He said that it reflects the people’s unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare policies, the effective leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the strength of the BJP’s double-engine government.

He further congratulated all the dedicated workers, office-bearers and esteemed voters for the party’s historic win in the much-anticipated Assembly polls.

He also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Haryana for bestowing the BJP, driven by the spirit of ‘Nation First,’ with the honour of serving them.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the people of Haryana for once again giving them the privilege of serving the BJP which is imbued with the spirit of Nation First!,”

Adityanath said.