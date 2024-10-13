Adityanath addresses grievances of 300 people at Gorakhpur Janata Darshan

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances of around 300 people at the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath temple premises on Sunday morning, officials said.



According to an official statement, Adityanath forwarded individuals' applications to the concerned officials and instructed them for prompt and satisfactory resolution of problems.

He stressed the need for strict legal action against land grabbers and those exploiting the weak, the statement said.

Adityanath also reiterated that those left of government scheme benefits for any reason must be included, emphasising that state's commitment to ensure justice and prosperity in every citizen's life.

Several people sought financial assistance for medical treatment, to which the chief minister assured full government support, the statement read.

He instructed officials to expedite treatment cost estimates for submission to the government, it said.

The Chief Minister also called for transparency and fairness in resolving revenue and police matters, urging officials to address all complaints with compassion, it added.