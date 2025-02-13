Aditya Thackeray meets Rahul, Kejriwal

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, days after their losses in the Delhi assembly polls, with a message to strengthen the fight for free and fair elections.

Aditya Thackeray on a whirlwind tour of the national capital also met the party’s parliamentarians amid reports of dissent in the ranks and some leaders planning to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He met Gandhi late on Wednesday and called on Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, whose party faced defeat in last week’s assembly elections on Thursday. “Is there any difference between the BJP and the Election Commission (EC)?... I don’t even know where my vote goes. There needs to be more clarity on EVMs (electronic voting machines) and VVPATs (voter-verifiable paper audit trail),” he said.



